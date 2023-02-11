4 teenagers involved in fatal crash on Highway 61 in St. Paul

Four teenagers were involved in a fatal single-vehicle crash in St. Paul late Friday night, according to authorities.

The Minnesota State Patrol report says a car with a 16-year-old driver and three 17-year-old passengers were heading at a "high rate of speed" on northbound Highway 61 just after 11 p.m. when it veered off the roadway.

The car rolled and went airborne striking several trees before landing 40-50 feet away from the roadway in the tree line, the report states.

The 16-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to Regions Hospital. The teenager’s current status is unknown.

The state patrol said the fatal crash involved an unbelted or unrestrained occupant. They did not specify any injuries but indicated at least one person died.

The three 17-year-old teenagers were from Prescott, Wisconsin.

