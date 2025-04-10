4 pediatric influenza deaths reported in MN this season, 2 in the past week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows four pediatric influenza-related deaths this season, with two of them happening in the past week.
Respiratory illnesses in MN
By the numbers:
The latest pediatric influenza deaths come after a widespread spike in cases across Minnesota.
There were four pediatric deaths in Minnesota during the 2023-24 influenza season, two in the 2022-23 season and two in the 2021-22 season.
The total number of influenza deaths so far this season is 347, with 270 in the 2023-24 season, 224 in the 2022-23 season and 71 in the 2021-22 season.
A total of 7,442 people have been hospitalized for influenza this season so far, with 47 this week and 72 the week before.
There were 4,375 hospitalizations from 2023-24, 3,338 from 2022-23, and 905 from 2021-22.
The MDH report shows there have been 207 school outbreaks this season, and a total of 132 outbreaks came from long-term care facilities.
Flu cases spike in MN
The backstory:
According to the MDH, they are seeing the highest number of weekly flu-related hospitalizations in several years.
