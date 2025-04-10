4 pediatric influenza deaths reported in MN this season, 2 in the past week

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health said there have been four pediatric influenza-associated deaths in the state this season. Two of those deaths happened in the past week. Flu season in Minnesota begins in October and usually ends by June.



Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows four pediatric influenza-related deaths this season, with two of them happening in the past week.

Respiratory illnesses in MN

By the numbers:

The latest pediatric influenza deaths come after a widespread spike in cases across Minnesota.

There were four pediatric deaths in Minnesota during the 2023-24 influenza season, two in the 2022-23 season and two in the 2021-22 season.

The total number of influenza deaths so far this season is 347, with 270 in the 2023-24 season, 224 in the 2022-23 season and 71 in the 2021-22 season.

A total of 7,442 people have been hospitalized for influenza this season so far, with 47 this week and 72 the week before.

There were 4,375 hospitalizations from 2023-24, 3,338 from 2022-23, and 905 from 2021-22.

The MDH report shows there have been 207 school outbreaks this season, and a total of 132 outbreaks came from long-term care facilities.

Flu cases spike in MN

The backstory:

According to the MDH, they are seeing the highest number of weekly flu-related hospitalizations in several years.

This week's full report from the Minnesota Department of Health can be viewed here.