4 Northfield siblings making splash in competitive water skiing

Many Minnesotans spend their summers water skiing for fun.

But when it comes to the competitive side of the sport, for the Bulfers of Northfield, it's all in the family.

"I like that some of your siblings can push you. Like me and him, we're really close so we push each other," said Bode Bulfer.

The four Bulfer children each started water skiing when they were 2 years old.

Now they spend 4 to 5 hours a day on Union Lake behind their house practicing their moves, often with their dad Bob driving the boat.

"It's just what we do. It's nice. It keeps us all together. I'd rather coach them here on the water than drop them off and have someone else spend time with them," said Bob Bulfer.

Bode, who's 12, recently won his third national title in a row and broke the record for the slalom in his age group at the Goode Water Ski Nationals in Florida last month.

His older brother George, who's 14, won the trick event at the same tournament, while their 9-year-old sister Analyn came in second in the trick event in her age group.

The baby of the family, John qualified to compete in his first nationals at just 6 years old.

"It feels good when you win. You feel so much adrenaline afterward and all that work you do all summer and spring to get ready. workouts. reps on the water. reps, reps, reps, it feels so good when it pays off," said George Bulfer.

The Bulfers hope to make an even bigger splash in the world of water skiing in the future.

"I want to ski as long as I live or until I'm 85 or 90. I want to ski for a long time," said George.

"Just fortunate we get to do it. I'm fortunate my kids like it and just happy to be involved," said Bob Bulfer.