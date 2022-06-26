4 injured in shooting near Stone Arch Bridge

Four people were injured after multiple shots were fired near the Stone Arch Bridge Saturday night, police said.

Around 11 p.m., officers from Minneapolis, the University of Minnesota and the Park Police responded to reports of shots fired near Maine Street and Sixth Avenue. Officers arrived at a "chaotic scene" with multiple fights breaking out within a large crowd, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers said they identified four people with gunshot wounds, including a man in his 30s who was shot in the head and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is unknown.

A 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl had apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The two adults were transported to the hospital while the girl was taken by private transport, police said.

"Preliminary information indicates that a crowd of people and vehicles was gathered near the intersection when gunfire erupted," the Minneapolis Police Department said. "This gathering was not a scheduled or official event."

The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information, including audio or video footage, can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online form here.