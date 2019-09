The guys at 3rd Lair Skate Park joined FOX 9 Sunday Morning to show off their skills and highlight what they're doing for local action sports.

Throughout the State Fair, 3rd Lair is hosting professional skateboaridng and BMX shows to showcase action sports at their best.

They are hosting seven shows a day during the State Fair, too.

3rd Lair is a skateboarder-owned and operated business in Golden Valley, Minn.