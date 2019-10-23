3M Open announces $1.5M in donations to Minnesota non-profits

Officials with the 3M Open announced on Wednesday which organizations will share in a $1.5 million donations from the golf tournament.

The tournament said $1 million would go to three "pillar" charity partners: M Health Fairview, University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital, the Science Museum of Minnesota, and the National Park Foundation. A check presentation was held Wednesday afternoon for those groups.

The rest of the gift will go to several Twin Cities area non-profit organizatiions that the tournament says "help improve the well-being of Minnesotans."

The very first 3M Open was held last summer at TPC Twin Cities, the first PGA Tour stop in the metro in 50 years. The 3M Open is set to return next July 20 through 26.