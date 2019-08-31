381 people died on Minnesota roads in 2018, up 6% from previous year

article

Three hundred and eighty-one people died on Minnesota roads in 2018, a six percent increase from the previous year.

In 2017, 358 people lost their lives on Minnesota roads. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the average over the last five years has been exactly 381.

Overall, in 2018, 79,215 traffic crashes were reported involving 172,908 people. Along with the 381 deaths, 27,877 people were injured.

The 381 fatalities included:

258 motorists

58 motorcyclists

45 pedestrians

9 ATV riders

7 bicyclists

1 commercial bus rider

3 other vehicle types

On any given day, Minnesotans averaged 217 crashes, one death and 76 injuries, too.

Speed (113), unbuckled passengers (96), impaired driving (84) and distractions (29) contributed most to the fatalities.

The Department of Public Safety estimates an average daily cost of more than $4.9 million to the state.

Unfortunately, 2019 is off to a bad start as well. At this time in 2018, 218 people had died on Minnesota roads. In 2019, 223 have died already in traffic crashes.