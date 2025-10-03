I-35W closures, lane reductions in Burnsville begin Monday

article

The Brief I-35W will see closures and lane reductions in the Burnsville area beginning next week. MnDOT says that both south and northbound lanes of I-35W will see lane reductions and overnight closures beginning on Oct. 6. If crews complete this work ahead of schedule, MnDOT says it will reopen closures early and provide updates accordingly.



Commuters attempting to use Interstate 35W in Burnsville overnight next week should expect detours and delays, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

I-35W Burnsville construction

What we know:

MnDOT says that both south and northbound lanes of I-35W will see lane reductions and overnight closures beginning on Oct. 6.

The distribution will be to allow crews to stripe and deck the westbound Highway 13 bridge, the department says.

Dig deeper:

Beginning nightly at 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, through 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, southbound I-35W will close, and northbound I-35W will be reduced to one lane between Interstate 494 and the Interstate 35/Interstate 35E/I-35W split.

Then, starting nightly at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 8, through 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, crews will close northbound I-35W from I-494 to the I-35/I-35E/I-35 split.

During the closure, motorists will be instructed to follow detours.

What's next:

MnDOT says that if crews complete this work ahead of schedule, they will reopen the closures early and provide updates accordingly.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, and slowdown in work zones where workers are present.