32 Minnesotans from the Grand Princess cruise return home

Thirty-two Minnesotans who were quarantined on and off the Grand Princess cruise this month have returned home, the Governor announced Wednesday.

A chartered federal plane carried them to Minnesota overnight Tuesday and Metro Transit employees drove them home where they are all self-quarantined.

10 more Minnesotans from the ship are quarantined elsewhere.

The cruise ship passengers were all tested, but the results haven’t arrived to the state yet. They are not exhibiting symptoms.

After disembarking the two-week cruise to Hawaii, some of the Minnesotans were quarantined at the Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego. They arrived home Monday.

Others, like Monticello’s Melanie and Keith Carlson, were quarantined at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia. They lived out of a backpack with only one change of clothes since.