3 teens hurt in overnight shooting on I-35W in Minneapolis

Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - Three teens were left hurt after another person opened fire on their vehicle overnight on I-35W in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol were alerted to the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. The victims -- a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man – were found hurt inside a vehicle on the exit ramp from 35W at 28th Street East.

According to investigators, the teens were driving on I-35W when another vehicle pulled up next to their car and fired shots.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police did not say if any suspects have been identified for the shooting.