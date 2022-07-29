3 teens arrested for burglary spree across Edina and Minneapolis

Three teens have been arrested for their part in what police believe to be a weekend robbery spree.

The Edina Police Department arrested three male teenagers for their involvement in a 48-hour crime spree in both Edina and Minneapolis that began Saturday, July 23, with a stolen Audi Q3 sport utility vehicle taken from a business in the Southdale area of Edina. According to police, the car was then used in five purse-snatching incidents in Edina and Minneapolis.

On Monday, July 25, Edina Investigators worked with the Richfield Police Department to locate the stolen Audi, and arrest the teenagers involved in the crimes.

All three have been charged with robbery and theft, with both offenses being felonies.