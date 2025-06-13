3 St. Paul police officers hurt after being hit by vehicle during chase

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department says three officers were injured after being hit by a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop Thursday night. Officers stopped the vehicle near the area of Como Avenue and Rice Street. The suspect fled his vehicle on foot near the 2300 block of Energy Park Drive. The suspect was eventually located and arrested. The three officers were hospitalized with minor injuries and released.



The St. Paul Police Department says three officers were injured Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle that was fleeing a traffic stop.

St. Paul officers hurt

What we know:

Authorities say the incident happened at about 11:40 p.m. Officers had stopped a vehicle for traffic violations near the area of Como Avenue and Rice Street. The vehicle fled, hitting the three officers when they were out of their squad cars.

A pursuit was initiated before the driver fled from his vehicle on foot on the 2300 block of Energy Park Drive. Authorities eventually located the man, and he was taken into custody.

Officers hospitalized

What they're saying:

Authorities say the three officers suffered minor injuries in the incident. They were taken to Regions Hospital for treatment, and were released.

The suspect is being held at the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of second-degree aggravated assault, fourth-degree assault fleeing police in a vehicle and criminal vehicular operation. The suspect has not yet been charged.