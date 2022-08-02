3 St. Paul homes, garages and cars hit by stray gunfire Monday night

Reports of two unknown males shooting at each other Monday night in St. Paul led to three separate properties hit by stray gunfire, and no suspects in custody.

On Aug. 1, at around 8:38 p.m., St. Paul Police Department officers responded to the area of Arundel Street and Blair Avenue for multiple callers reporting shots fired.

After arriving to the area officers found multiple casings and bullet fragments. In total three houses, one garage, and one vehicle were struck in the crossfire.

Officers attempted to locate the suspects with a K9, but were not successful.

No injuries were reported. Evidence was collected, and the investigation remains active.