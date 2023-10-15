3 shot during memorial at St. Paul cemetery

Three people who gathered for a memorial at a St. Paul cemetery Saturday night were hurt in a shooting, police say.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the shooting at the Oakland Cemetery on Jackson Street in the North End. Police say the victims had gathered for a balloon release when shots rang out.

Police say three people were hurt when someone fired shots from a vehicle. Among the victims were two women, ages 18 and 40. Information about the third victim was not yet available Saturday night.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and officers are looking for the suspect.