3 DC officers shot in Southeast: Suspect arrested after intense barricade situation

Police have arrested the man accused of shooting three officers early Wednesday morning on Hanna Place in Southeast.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said the individual — identified as 46-year-old Julius James — surrendered around 8:30 p.m.

According to police Chief Pamela Smith, officers arrived at a residence in the 5000 block of Hanna Place to serve an arrest warrant for cruelty to animals around 7:30 a.m. Police attempted to gain entry and the suspect fired gunshots.

Three officers were struck, all with non-life-threatening injuries to the foot or hand. A fourth officer was also injured but was not shot.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the residence for nearly 13 hours as police negotiated with James to surrender.

"At this time the individual remains barricaded inside the residence," Smith said at the time. "This remains an active situation and the individual has continued to fire from that location." "We are asking everyone to please stay out of this location until we are able to apprehend the suspect," she said.

Smith added that oftentimes D.C. police assist the Humane Society with serving arrest warrants for cruelty to animals.

"There are a lot of individuals with guns on the street, and I know Secure D.C. is part of the legislation that we're asking our council members to pass," Smith said. "The penalties for folks that are just discharging firearms, who do not have a right to do that, is very challenging for us. And so I’m asking that we will certainly do everything we can to pass Secure D.C., especially the portion of that bill where we need to increase the penalties for firearms."

"I won't say D.C. crime is out of control. I think we have a group of individuals who do not respect law enforcement and authority. Our officers were where they were supposed to be, doing exactly what we need them to do, and we will continue to do that."

During a press conference several hours later, the chief stated in reference to the suspected shooter, "Sometimes he's up…sometimes he's down. We are still in communication with the subject." Negotiations are ongoing, police are still in communication with the subject via phone. "It appears as though during conversation he appears to communicate very effectively with us, but then there are times he appears very agitated."

Both Chief Smith and D.C. Mayor Bowser visited the injured officers this morning. "Our officers are in good spirits and appear to be doing okay," Smith said.

It is still unclear whether officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect. Police continue to work on identifying the suspected shooter.

Several road closures were initiated in the area including Benning Road between G Street and Southern Avenue, G Street between Benning Road and 51st Street, along with 46th St at Benning Road. Alternate routes on Alabama Ave, Southeast and 46th Street, Southeast.

As of 6 p.m., road closures remain in place surrounding the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE after MPD attempted to make contact with an individual to execute an arrest warrant. The Department of Human Services (DHS) has opened an Emergency Reception Center at Benning Stoddert Recreation Center to assist families and individuals who are unable to immediately return to their homes.

Plummer Elementary, Garfield Elementary, Nalle Elementary Schools were placed on an alert status while KIPP DC Public Schools was placed on a secure status, not a lockdown. There was no entry or exit of the building allowed and classes went on as usual until the school decided to have early dismissal at 2 p.m.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh spoke with a resident of nearby J. W. King Senior Center on H Street who said she did not hear the gunshot but did hear the police response. Unconfirmed reports from the scene say the shooting may have happened somewhere behind the center.

The Humane Rescue Alliance released a statement about the early morning incident. The full statement can be read below:

"This morning, the Humane Rescue Alliance and the Metropolitan Police Department were serving an arrest warrant for alleged animal cruelty at a home on the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE. As MPD has reported, three of their officers were struck when the suspect shot through the door. HRA Field Services Director Dan D'Eramo, who was on scene, was not injured.

We cannot reveal additional details at this time, as this is now part of a larger investigation with MPD. As this dynamic situation unfolds, our thoughts are with our partners at MPD who are being treated in the hospital and we are wishing them all the best in their recovery. We could not fulfill our mission without them. We are also concerned for the safety of the officers who remain on scene, the community members who continue to be affected, and the animals whom we were there to protect. We will share more information as we are able."

James is being charged with cruelty to animals and will face additional charges for the assault on the officers.

