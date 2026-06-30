3 Minneapolis beaches close due to E. coli in the water

The Brief Three Minneapolis beaches are temporarily closed due to E. coli found in the water. Bde Maka Ska North Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach are closed as of June 30. Officials say the E. coli most likely washed into the lakes from the surrounding areas after recent rainfall.



Some Minneapolis beaches are closing temporarily due to E. coli being found in the water.

Minneapolis beaches close

What we know:

The beaches that will be closed are Bde Maka Ska North Beach, Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach.

Minneapolis park officials say that the beaches were closed due to E. coli found in the lake water. They say the E. coli washed into the lakes after heavy rain in the area.

Officials say there are no reports of any illnesses from swimmers.

All other Minneapolis beaches are currently open.

What we don't know:

It is not known when exactly the beaches will open again, but park officials are monitoring the bacteria levels. Once the levels are within state guidelines, the beaches will re-open.

For up-to-date information on the beaches, click here.