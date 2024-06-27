Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
16
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 10:15 PM CDT, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Murray County, Redwood County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County

3 men accused of gunning down man on St. Paul LRT train platform

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 27, 2024 7:56pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three men are now accused of gunning down a man on a light rail train platform in St. Paul last month who they believed was a member of a rival gang.

Markus Jennings Jr., 22, Markel Jennings, 18, and Lamar Thomas, 18, are charged with aiding and abetting murder for the shooting on May 17. The Jennings are brothers.

According to the charges, the victim was taking the train with his cousins when they encountered the suspects, seemingly by happenstance. The victim's group had been in another car but switched cars when they smelled smoke.

In the second car, a group seemingly recognized the victim, with one person allegedly asking: "Who opp this is?" Police say "opp" is a reference to an "opposing" gang member.

The charges state that when the train rolled up to the Dale Street Station, a member of the second group said, "Kill ‘em. Let’s have a shootout."

Witnesses with the victim's group said the other group was clutching as if they had guns. One of the men ultimately pulled a gun and fired. The witness also heard the auto sear on the gun – an attachment that makes it fully automatic.

St. Paul police investigate a fatal shooting at a light rail station on May 17, 2024. (FOX 9).

Surveillance video from the platform captured the shooting. Police say the video shows a man wearing a Calvin Klein jacket, a blue surgical mask, and multicolored Crocs, firing shots.

As the victim ran for his life, a second man wearing a black hoodie and blue surgical mask – later identified as Thomas – also opened fire. Police say they recognized him by a "distinctive" tattoo that reads "no fear."

A third man, later identified as Markel Jennings, then ran out and fired a single shot as the victim was lying on the platform.

The charges state that, after the shooting, police showed photos from the surveillance video to the Jennings brothers' mother and she identified her sons as two of the shooters. They also located and searched a Buick that the trio climbed into after the shooting. Inside, they found clothing that Thomas wore during the shooting. They also found other clothing that officers connected to another shooting that happened days before the murder on the train platform. Police say Thomas and Markus Jennings are charged with attempted murder in that separate case.

According to the charges, about a year prior to the shooting, Markus Jennings was injured in a shooting at the Lake Street train platform in Minneapolis.