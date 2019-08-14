Expand / Collapse search

3 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing near 35th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis

Published 
News
FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
article

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three people were injured in a stabbing in the Lyndale neighborhood of Minneapolis early Wednesday morning. 

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Nicollet Avenue around 2 a.m. on a report of a stabbing at a residence, police department spokesperson Sgt. Darcy Horn said. 

The three victims were located and taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where they are expected to survive their injuries. 

A suspect, a 27-year-old man, was taken into custody a few blocks away. 

The incident remains under investigation. 