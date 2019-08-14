3 injured, 1 arrested after stabbing near 35th Street and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three people were injured in a stabbing in the Lyndale neighborhood of Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Nicollet Avenue around 2 a.m. on a report of a stabbing at a residence, police department spokesperson Sgt. Darcy Horn said.
The three victims were located and taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where they are expected to survive their injuries.
A suspect, a 27-year-old man, was taken into custody a few blocks away.
The incident remains under investigation.