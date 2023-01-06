3 hurt in Duluth stabbing, home invasion; 2 arrested

Two men were arrested on Friday after police say they broke into a Duluth home and stabbed three people inside.

The Duluth Police Department says officers responded to the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road at 3:25 a.m. on a report of two people who broke into a home and stabbed people.

Police arrived and found a 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman and 36-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. They were taken to a local hospital.

Two suspects from Duluth — a 22-year-old man and a 27-year-old man — were arrested in connection to the stabbings. Police said they know someone who was home at the time of the incident but, the victims did not know the suspects.

The incident is still under investigation.