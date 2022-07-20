3 homes burn in Minneapolis, no injuries reported

A house fire in Minneapolis early Wednesday leveled one home and caused extensive damage to two others.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, they were called to the 2800 block of 14th Ave South on a report of a house fire around 3:50 a.m. When fire crews arrived on scene they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

By the time crews arrived, the fire had spread to the homes directly south and north, and a garage to the rear of the home. Officials say strong winds helped the fire spread quickly.

It was determined the house related to the original call and the one to the north were both uninhabited. The home to the south was evacuated, no one inside was injured.

The Red Cross was called to assist the two adults who were in the occupied home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.