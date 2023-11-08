26 votes separate candidates in close race for Golden Valley mayor

Only 26 votes separate the two candidates for Golden Valley mayor after votes were counted Tuesday night.

Currently, Roslyn Harmon leads Gillian Rosenquist by 2,819 votes to 2,793, less than half a percentage point, according to unofficial results.

It's unclear if absentee votes have been counted for the race and if they will sway the results. Rosenquist said she doesn't plan to request a recount, speaking with CCX News. In a Facebook post, she seemed to accept defeat in the race.

If the results hold, Harmon would become the city's first Black mayor.