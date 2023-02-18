25-year-old man shot in the head during ‘altercation’ in St. Paul: Police

article

A 25-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being shot early Saturday morning in St. Paul, according to authorities.

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to a shooting just after midnight on the 70 block of Maryland Avenue East. At the scene, a 25-year-old man was injured with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Sergeant Mike Ernster told FOX 9 he doesn’t know the extent of the head injury, but it’s believed to be non-life threatening.

"Some people are very fortunate," Ernster said.

Early reports suggest the 25-year-old was in an "altercation" with someone when he was shot. The circumstances around the incident are under investigation, police said.

No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon.