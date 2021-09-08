22 Minnesota firefighters to help with Hurricane Ida relief

article

A group of 22 Minnesota firefighters is traveling to Louisiana to help area first responders in the wake of Hurricane Ida, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office.

For 18 days, the Minnesotans will provide fire protection in order to allow area firefighters to rest and tend to their own homes.

The firefighters heading to Louisiana come from nine fire departments: Eden Prairie, Plymouth, the West Metro Fire District, the Centennial Fire District, the Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View (SBM) Fire District, Red Wing, Chaska, Brainerd, and Crosslake.

The request for aid came from Louisiana officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. This is the second EMAC request for Minnesota firefighters this year. In August, a team went to Washington to help combat the wildfires.