2020 International Eelpout Festival cancelled

"Pouters" will be left disappointed in 2020.

On Thursday, organizers of the International Eelpout Festival announced they have canceled this year's event. The annual festival has been held on Leech Lake in Walker, Minnesota every winter for over 40 years.

Organizers said they and Cass County could not come to a workable solution to manage the crowds, clean up and economics to make the festival work this year.

"Over the years, attendance has multiplied substantially," a statement on the festival's website read. "Each year with more attendees, equals – more traffic, more trash and more safety concerns. After trying to work with the county for the past 5 months to develop a solution for this year’s event, we have come to an impasse on lake enforcement."

Organizers also said they tried to move the event to downtown Walker, but they could not work out a usable permit.

There is no word yet on whether organizers plan to hold the event in 2021.