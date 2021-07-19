20-year-old dies in apparent drowning in Burnsville, Minnesota lake

A 20-year-old died in an apparent drowning in a lake in Burnsville, Minnesota Sunday night.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a report of a missing person in Earley Lake around 7:30 p.m.

The sheriff’s office deployed its drone and located a body submerged in shallow water. The dive team recovered the body from the lake a short time later.

The identity of the victim has not been released.