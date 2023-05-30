2 wildfires in northeast Minnesota under control

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews battling wildfires in northeast Minnesota (Courtesy of Amanda Rantala)

Two wildfires burning in northeast Minnesota over the weekend are under control as of Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Minnesota Incident Command System (MICS) said two wildfires were reported Saturday afternoon near Slate Lakes and just southwest of Ely. Several aircraft were dispatched to drop water on the fires, and crews assisted in battling the blaze from the ground.

In an update Tuesday morning, MICS said both fires are controlled, and the Minnesota DNR firefighters will continue monitoring and patrolling both areas. The U.S. Forest Service said Saturday night an estimated 10 acres had burned in the Slate Lake wildfire. The MICS said the wildfire near Ely was estimated to be about 15 acres.

Minnesota DNR, along with the Ely and Morse Fall Lake fire departments, responded to the wildfires. State and Federal wildfire agencies coordinate firefighting aircraft through the Minnesota Coordination Center (MNCC) in Grand Rapids.