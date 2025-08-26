2 West Nile virus deaths, 20 cases reported in Minnesota so far in 2025
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging people to take precautions as 20 cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed so far this year, two of which resulted in deaths.
What is West Nile virus?
What we know:
West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people bitten by infected mosquitoes either have no symptoms, or mild flu-like illness. State health officials say less than 1% of people infected develop encephalitis or meningitis.
Symptoms show up within one to two weeks, and there is no treatment for the illness other than supportive care.
State health officials say case numbers can vary year-to-year due to temperatures and rainfall. Elderly people with weaker immune systems are at the greatest risk for West Nile virus, along with people who work outside or have frequent outdoor activities.
What we don't know:
The age, locations and circumstances of how the two people in Minnesota died from West Nile virus this year.
Where has been the worst this year?
Why you should care:
The health department says West Nile virus has been found throughout Minnesota this year. The areas at highest risk have been the farm regions of western and central Minnesota. Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota have also had increased activity.
How can you protect yourself?
What you can do:
State health officials say a few simple steps can help prevent from getting West Nile virus.
- Use insect repellents that are registered by the Environmental Protection Agency and contain up to 30% DEET.
- Pre-treat clothing and gear with permethrin-based products.
- Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.
- Be extra cautious or avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, the peak feeding time for many mosquitoes, particularly from July through September.
- Keep mosquitoes out of your home by maintaining screens on windows and doors.