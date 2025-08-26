2 West Nile virus deaths, 20 cases reported in Minnesota so far in 2025

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health says there have been two deaths among 20 cases of West Nile virus in the state so far this year. State health officials say cases are on the rise, and numbers can vary due to summer heat and rainfall. West Nile virus has been the most active in farm regions of western and central Minnesota this year.



The Minnesota Department of Health is encouraging people to take precautions as 20 cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed so far this year, two of which resulted in deaths.

What is West Nile virus?

What we know:

West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people bitten by infected mosquitoes either have no symptoms, or mild flu-like illness. State health officials say less than 1% of people infected develop encephalitis or meningitis.

Symptoms show up within one to two weeks, and there is no treatment for the illness other than supportive care.

State health officials say case numbers can vary year-to-year due to temperatures and rainfall. Elderly people with weaker immune systems are at the greatest risk for West Nile virus, along with people who work outside or have frequent outdoor activities.

What we don't know:

The age, locations and circumstances of how the two people in Minnesota died from West Nile virus this year.

Where has been the worst this year?

Why you should care:

The health department says West Nile virus has been found throughout Minnesota this year. The areas at highest risk have been the farm regions of western and central Minnesota. Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota have also had increased activity.

How can you protect yourself?

What you can do:

State health officials say a few simple steps can help prevent from getting West Nile virus.