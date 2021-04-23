2 teen drivers killed in head-on crash near Alexandria, Minnesota

Two teenage drivers were killed in a head-on crash near Alexandria, Minnesota late Thursday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., a 2006 Buick Lucerne traveling east on Highway 55 near Solem Township collided head on with 1994 Ford F-150 traveling west, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the Buick, a 16-year-old Kensington girl, and the driver of the Ford F-150, a 19-year-old Brooten man, were both killed in the crash. The victims’ names have not been released.

The drivers were the sole occupant of each vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.