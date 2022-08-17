2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake

Image 1 of 10 ▼ No injuries were reported after a shooting in Prior Lake Wednesday morning. (FOX 9)

Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said.

The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm.

According to police, at 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired on the 3600 block of Willow Beach Street Southwest.

Officers arrived to find "activity in the yard" outside a home and heard an additional shot fired near the house.

Police recovered one handgun and spoke to several people.

No injuries were reported, and there is no threat to the public, police said.