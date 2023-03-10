2 people killed, 1 injured in crash on snow covered road in southern Minnesota

Two people were killed and one was injured following a crash on Highway 63 in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol report says the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 63 near milepost 24 in Racine Township, about 18 miles south of Rochester.

A driver heading northbound collided with a car carrying two people heading southbound. The highway shut down around 6:30 p.m. and reopened around 9:30 p.m.

A 27-year-old driver from Flandreau, South Dakota, and a 34-year-old passenger from Riceville, Iowa were killed in the crash.

The 45-year-old driver from Racine suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester area hospital.

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not considered a factor.

The state patrol report listed the road conditions as snowy and icy at the time of the collision.