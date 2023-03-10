Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County

2 people killed, 1 injured in crash on snow covered road in southern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Traffic
FOX 9

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed and one was injured following a crash on Highway 63 in southern Minnesota. 

The Minnesota State Patrol report says the crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Highway 63 near milepost 24 in Racine Township, about 18 miles south of Rochester. 

A driver heading northbound collided with a car carrying two people heading southbound. The highway shut down around 6:30 p.m. and reopened around 9:30 p.m. 

A 27-year-old driver from Flandreau, South Dakota, and a 34-year-old passenger from Riceville, Iowa were killed in the crash. 

The 45-year-old driver from Racine suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester area hospital. 

Everyone was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol was not considered a factor. 

The state patrol report listed the road conditions as snowy and icy at the time of the collision.  