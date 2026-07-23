2 more charged in fatal shooting in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minnesota - Two more people were arrested and charged in connection to a July 18 homicide in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul, Minnesota.
More charges in deadly St. Paul Frogtown shooting
What we know:
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office charged Treeheem Smith, 29, of St. Paul and Anthony Rivera, 28, of St. Paul. Smith was charged with one count of aiding an offender after a surveillance video caught him allegedly helping conceal evidence from the case. Smith has prior felony convictions for assault in the first degree.
Rivera was charged with one count of ineligible possession of a firearm or ammunition after a surveillance video caught him allegedly firing a handgun. His prior felony conviction for threats of violence makes him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition.
Homicide in Frogtown neighborhood
The backstory:
St. Paul police responded to reports of shots fired and an assault on July 18 near Edmund Avenue West and North Kent Street.
One of the victims, Da’Voncea L. Griffo, was taken to the hospital for his life-threatening injuries and died in transit. The other victim sustained a gunshot wound.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has already charged the alleged shooter, 37-year-old Christopher Burke-Harris of Woodbury, with one count of second-degree murder.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the St. Paul Police Department and Ramsey County criminal complaints.