2 Minnesota high school seniors selected as U.S. Presidential Scholars

Two Minnesota students are among the 56th class of U.S. Presidential scholars this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

Aunika Zheng of Mounds View High School and Benjamin Bin Yan of Century High School in Rochester are among the 161 high school seniors that were selected for the honor.

The Commission on Presidential Scholars recognizes students annually and chooses students bases on their academic success, essays, community service and more.

Students are normally invited to Washington D.C. for a program during the summer, but due to the pandemic, the ceremony will be held online.