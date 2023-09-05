2 mini bikes collide, drivers die in Sherburne County

Drivers of two separate mini bikes died in Sherburne County after their bikes collided on Saturday night.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, two drivers that were part of a group of four mini bikes were traveling east on the 13200 block of Sherburne County Road 3 around 11:10 p.m. when one of the drivers sped up and separated from the group. He was then followed by another driver.

The drivers of the two mini bikes that stayed behind then saw the two that had sped off collide, according to police.

Investigators believe that the first mini bike that sped up eventually turned around to come back to the group, when he collided head-on with the second mini bike that had sped up.

The two drivers – identified as Jake Christen, 28, of Foley, and Derek Christen, 30, of Milaca – were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results to determine whether alcohol was a contributing factor.