1 man killed, 1 seriously injured in separate shootings in Minneapolis

article

One man has died and another is seriously injured after two separate shootings, 10 minutes apart, in Minneapolis Saturday evening.

What we know

According to Minneapolis police, the first shooting happened on the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue South around 7:13 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting, and at the scene found a man with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was then taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Authorities believe that the victim was outside when the shots were fired.

The second shooting happened on the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South around 7:23 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting and found a man with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man was then taken to the hospital.

Police say that the man was walking on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South after he met with a group of people when shots were fired. The man then ran to the 2600 block of Cedar Avenue South, where he ultimately collapsed.

Minneapolis police are investigating both incidents, and no arrests have been made in either of the shootings.

Police do not believe that the two shootings are related.

What we don't know

Police did not say what led up to the shootings.

The current conditions of the two men is unknown.