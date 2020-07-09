2 men hurt in shooting at Minneapolis park

Two men are recovering after a double shooting Thursday evening at a Minneapolis park.

According to park police, the victims, who are both in their 20s, were at the basketball court at East Phillips Park when shots were fired from nearby at 24th Street East and Cedar Avenue South.

Both victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. Police say they are both expected to survive.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear.

The shooting is under investigation.