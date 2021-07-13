US Marshals shot outside Baltimore shopping center; suspect dead

Two U.S. Marshals were taken to a local hospital after being shot outside a Baltimore shopping center on Tuesday, according to Baltimore County police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to police officials, the officers injuries are not life threatening. The suspect they exchanged gunfire with has died, police say.

READ MORE: Suspect who allegedly shot 2 officers in Waldorf dead, according to law enforcement

The officers have not been identified by name, but officials say they're Baltimore City police officers working in the Warrant Apprehension Task Force.

READ MORE: Virginia Troopers investigating after Spotsylvania Co sheriff’s deputy shot man in road

Police have also refrained from identifying the suspect, or elaborating on what led to the exchange of gunfire.