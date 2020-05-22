2 injured in Inver Grove Heights shooting, suspect arrested

A man is in custody after police say he injured two people in a shooting early Friday morning in Inver Grove Heights, according to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department.

Around 5 a.m., the department was notified of two shooting victims, a 47-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, who were at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Officers learned the two had been shot in the 5500 block of Bishop Avenue. The woman was treated and released, but the man is still at the hospital in stable condition.

Friday night, police arrested a 34-year-old St. Paul man as a suspect in the shooting. He was booked into the Dakota County Jail under suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.