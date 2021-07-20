2 found dead in Faribault home after woman called 911 about boyfriend

Two people were found dead in a home in Faribault, Minnesota Monday night a short time after a woman called 911 about her boyfriend.

According to the Faribault Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 700 block of 3rd Street Northwest around 8 p.m. after a woman called to report that her boyfriend had been drinking and that he was throwing things around the home. She told police she could not get out of the home. She also reported that her boyfriend had two guns and that he might fight or flee when officers arrived.

The 911 dispatcher then heard the caller scream and then lost contact, police said. Calls back to the caller went unanswered.

When officers arrived, no one answered the door. They saw overturned furniture in the house and the door was unlocked. Officers entered the home and found a man and a woman lying on the floor.

The woman had multiple gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the man appeared to have a single gunshot wound to the head. He was also pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found a handgun lying next to him.

The victims have been identified as Amanda Schroeder, 32, and Brandon Akermark, 27. The bodies were sent to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to be autopsied.

Police believe the incident was contained to the home and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

We encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence to reach out for help," Chief Andy Bohlen said in a statement. "There are several resources devoted to addressing this community epidemic. We also encourage anyone that hears neighbors involved in domestic violence to call the police immediately as it could save a life."

Advertisement

The incident remains under investigation.

