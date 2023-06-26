2 found dead after cliff jumping into Lake Superior

article

Two men died after cliff jumping into Lake Superior, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said it was notified around 1:35 p.m. Sunday that two men were seen struggling in Lake Superior after jumping from a cliff at Black Beach in Silver Bay.

Lake County Search and Rescue, assisted by St. Louis County Search and Rescue, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to assist in the search.

One of the men was found in the water around 6:12 p.m. and the other victim was found around 7:39 p.m.

The identities of the two victims have not yet been released.