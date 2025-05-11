2 fires at abandoned WWII ammunition storage bunkers in Arden Hills deemed arson

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County, Traverse County, Big Stone County
4
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Pine County, South Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, McLeod County, Kanabec County, Sibley County, Mille Lacs County, Douglas County, Stevens County, Morrison County, Benton County, Brown County, Chisago County, Le Sueur County, Faribault County, Rice County, Scott County, Watonwan County, Lac Qui Parle County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Waseca County, Todd County, Swift County, Anoka County, Washington County, Renville County, Hennepin County, Pope County, Nicollet County, Dakota County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Blue Earth County, Sherburne County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Wright County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North St. Louis County, North Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County, Murray County, Polk County, Barron County, Washburn County, Douglas County, Burnett County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Kanabec County, Brown County, Stevens County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Isanti County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Morrison County, Chisago County, McLeod County, Pope County, Blue Earth County, Washington County, Scott County, Mille Lacs County, Meeker County, Hennepin County, Renville County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Todd County, Swift County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Nicollet County, Martin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Benton County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Murray County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Pierce County, Barron County, Polk County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

2 fires at abandoned WWII ammunition storage bunkers in Arden Hills deemed arson

By
Published  May 11, 2025 5:29pm CDT
Fire
FOX 9
article

The fire was smoldering in Arden Hills Saturday.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Two fires at an abandoned World War II ammunition storage bunker in Arden Hills are being allowed to burn out.
    • Fire officials say the fires were the result of arson.
    • The fires were in two underground storage bunkers built out of creosote-coated timber.

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two fires started Saturday at an abandoned World War II (WWII) ammunition storage bunker in Arden Hills are being considered arson. 

Fire considered arson in Arden Hills

What we know:

According to the Johanna Fire Department, two fires started at underground storage bunkers in Arden Hills. The storage bunkers are abandoned and were used for ammunition storage in WWII.

The two bunkers are built out of creosote-coated heavy timber, and due to no hydrants, the fires will be allowed to burn out, fire officials said. The fires are contained, but are expected to smolder for the next few days with fire crews monitoring.

Fire officials say the fires are deemed arson.

The area was once part of the Twin Cities Ammunition Plant, built in 1943. The property is in the process of being sold to a private company, officials said. 

What we don't know:

The motive behind the fires is unclear. It's also unclear if investigators have identified any suspects.

The Source: A social media post from the Johanna Fire Department. 

Fire