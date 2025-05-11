2 fires at abandoned WWII ammunition storage bunkers in Arden Hills deemed arson

article

The Brief Two fires at an abandoned World War II ammunition storage bunker in Arden Hills are being allowed to burn out. Fire officials say the fires were the result of arson. The fires were in two underground storage bunkers built out of creosote-coated timber.



Two fires started Saturday at an abandoned World War II (WWII) ammunition storage bunker in Arden Hills are being considered arson.

Fire considered arson in Arden Hills

What we know:

According to the Johanna Fire Department, two fires started at underground storage bunkers in Arden Hills. The storage bunkers are abandoned and were used for ammunition storage in WWII.

The two bunkers are built out of creosote-coated heavy timber, and due to no hydrants, the fires will be allowed to burn out, fire officials said. The fires are contained, but are expected to smolder for the next few days with fire crews monitoring.

Fire officials say the fires are deemed arson.

The area was once part of the Twin Cities Ammunition Plant, built in 1943. The property is in the process of being sold to a private company, officials said.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the fires is unclear. It's also unclear if investigators have identified any suspects.