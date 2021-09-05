Large fire destroys southern Minnesota roller rink, 2 firefighters treated for injuries

A large fire that broke out at a roller rink in Brownsdale, Minnesota on Saturday night left two firefighters in need of medical treatment and the building a complete loss.

Firefighters responded shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday for reports of the fire at the Rohler Rink on Market Street SE in Brownsdale, a small city about 30 miles west of Albert Lea, called in by passing motorists, the fire chief reports.

At the building, Brownsdale firefighters found flames on the southside of the building and crews quickly requested backup from nearby fire departments. Videos posted online shows flames shooting from the building and plenty of smoke as fire crews work to battle the flames.

The fire burned for about five hours before crews say it was completely extinguished with salvage and overhaul operations continuing into the morning.

As for the two firefighters injured, we're told one was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and the other suffered what firefighters say were non-life-threatening injuries after a fall. No other injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Despite the efforts of firefighters, the building is considered a complete loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Brownsdale Fire Department, the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Mower County Sheriff's Office.