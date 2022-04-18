2 drivers die in separate weekend crashes - neither was wearing a seatbelt

article

Two drivers died in separate weekend crashes in Minnesota over the weekend. Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The first crash occurred Saturday at 7:28 a.m. when a driver in a Chevy Yukon traveling westbound on Interstate 94 took the Washington Avenue exit and hit a cement wall, according to the State Patrol incident report.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Spring Lake Park, was partially ejected. Paramedics took him to Hennepin Country Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, the report says.

The second crash occurred Saturday at 1:09 a.m. in Steele County, when a driver in a Chevy Malibu traveling southbound on Interstate 35 drifted off the road to the left, overcorrected, veered into a ditch and then rolled over, according to the State Patrol incident report.

The car's airbag deployed, but the driver, an 18-year-old woman from St. Paul, did not survive, according to the report.