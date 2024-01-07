2 dogs killed and house destroyed in northwestern Minnesota fire

article

2 dogs were killed, and a house was a total loss after a fire in Otter Tail County Saturday evening.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, just before 7:40 p.m., officers received a call from a homeowner in the 30000 block of 380th Street in Star Lake Township, reporting their home was on fire.

The Dent Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire, but two dogs who were in the home at the time died in the fire, authorities said. The home is also believed to be a total loss.

Law enforcement says the cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation. No people were injured in the fire.