2 dead in 3-car crash in Minneapolis

At least two people were killed in a three-car crash in Minneapolis Thursday evening.

The initial details indicate a person driving a Mercedes may have had a medical emergency while driving southbound on Hiawatha Avenue. Around 5:45 p.m., they crossed the median and hit a Ford Mustang and another vehicle.

The driver of the Mustang and the driver of the Mercedes were transported to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger in the third vehicle were also taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.