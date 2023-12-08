Expand / Collapse search

2 dead in 3-car crash in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - At least two people were killed in a three-car crash in Minneapolis Thursday evening. 

The initial details indicate a person driving a Mercedes may have had a medical emergency while driving southbound on Hiawatha Avenue. Around 5:45 p.m., they crossed the median and hit a Ford Mustang and another vehicle. 

The driver of the Mustang and the driver of the Mercedes were transported to HCMC with life-threatening injuries. 

The driver and the passenger in the third vehicle were also taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. 