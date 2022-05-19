2 dead after shooting near Robbinsdale park

article

A shooting near a Robbinsdale park left two people dead inside a vehicle and police searching for a suspect Thursday afternoon.

According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, at approximately 3:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of 36th Avenue and County Road 81 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they located a vehicle with two deceased individuals inside.

A short time later the suspect vehicle was located abandoned in North Minneapolis. According to police, the incident does not appear to be a random act, and there is no risk to public safety.

Police investigate along County Road 81 near Lakeview Terrace Park on Thursday after the deadly shooting. (FOX 9)

The Robbinsdale Police Department, Hennepin County Crime Lab, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office are investigating. Photos sent to FOX 9 by Kate Richardson show a blue Charger with multiple bullet holes in the driver's side window.

FOX 9 saw a similar vehicle being pulled away from the scene by a tow truck.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.