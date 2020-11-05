2 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Apple Valley

Two people are dead and one is in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment building in Apple Valley, Minnesota.

Apple Valley Police say they responded to a call on the 7600 block of 157th street around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night on multiple reports of a man in the hallway with a gun. Others called in saying they heard gunshots.

Once on scene, officers located a man in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics provided aid and transported the man the hospital where he is expected to survive.

Officers checked a nearby aparment where they found a woman who had been killed by an apparent gunshot.

While investigating, information led the officers to a suspect who also lives in the apartment complex. A warrant was executed for his residence, where he was found dead of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.