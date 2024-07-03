2 arrested after 6-year-old boy shot inside vehicle with other kids

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two people after a 6-year-old boy was shot while riding in a vehicle with two other children.

According to a press release, Raymond Tony Duque and Nicole Lynn McGee each face multiple charges as a result of the incident that happened on June 25, in Elgin, when police say a loaded shotgun was left unsecured in a vehicle, and the 6-year-old was shot. The child remains in the hospital, and his condition is unknown, police said.

Duque is charged with possession of a firearm (with a previous conviction for a violent crime), three counts of child endangerment by firearm access, and negligent storage of firearms.

McGee is charged with three counts of child endangerment by firearm access, and negligent storage of firearms.