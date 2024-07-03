Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
15
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Washington County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:17 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Jackson County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County

2 arrested after 6-year-old boy shot inside vehicle with other kids

By
Published  July 3, 2024 8:46pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

ELGIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two people after a 6-year-old boy was shot while riding in a vehicle with two other children.

According to a press release, Raymond Tony Duque and Nicole Lynn McGee each face multiple charges as a result of the incident that happened on June 25, in Elgin, when police say a loaded shotgun was left unsecured in a vehicle, and the 6-year-old was shot. The child remains in the hospital, and his condition is unknown, police said.

Duque is charged with possession of a firearm (with a previous conviction for a violent crime), three counts of child endangerment by firearm access, and negligent storage of firearms.

McGee is charged with three counts of child endangerment by firearm access, and negligent storage of firearms.