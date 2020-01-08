19-year-old Minnesota National Guard soldier who died at Fort Jackson training center identified

article

The U.S. Army has identified the Minnesota National Guard soldier who died at Fort Jackson near Columbia, South Carolina as Pvt. Connor J. McGurran, 19, of Owatonna, Minnesota.

McGurran was found unresponsive after a training exercise Wednesday morning. Paramedics took him to Providence Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The tragic loss of any soldier, one of America’s most precious resources, devastates families, friends and teammates. We are keeping our fallen comrade’s extended family in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.” U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said in a statement Thursday.

McGurran enlisted in the Minnesota National Guard on Sept. 12 and began training with the Arden Hills Recruit Sustainment Program. He reported to Army Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson in October. According to the Minnesota National Guard, he was on track to become a Bradley fighting veicle system maintainer.

"He was a soldier with a promising future in our organization," Minnesota National Guard Recruiting and Retention Commander Lt. Col. Eduardo Suarez said in a statement. "We will provide every comfort to his family and the Recruitng and Retention Battalion, who are devastated by untimely death This is a tragic loss for the Minnesota National Guard."

McGurran’s death remains under investigation.