A 19-year-old was killed when the car he was driving was hit by an SUV late Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the victim was making a turn from westbound County Road 101 to southbound Valley Park Drive in Shakopee, Minnesota, when he was hit by an SUV going eastbound on County Road 101.

The 26-year-old driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The State Patrol says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.