19-year-old in critical condition after St. Paul gas station shooting

An overnight shooting at a St. Paul gas station has left a man in critical condition.

According to St. Paul Police, around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired, and one person struck at a BP gas station. When they arrived, police found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the chest laying near the entrance of the gas station, located at 300 Wheelock Parkway East in St. Paul.

Medics transported him to Regions Hospital, where he received surgery and remains in critical condition.

The St. Paul Police Department says another injured man was dropped off at the hospital while officers were still on the scene, although it's not known if he's connected to the shooting. The 24-year-old had been shot in the leg and was not cooperative with police. He's in stable condition.

Officers recovered a firearm and two casings at the scene.

There have been no arrests.